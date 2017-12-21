Lucky Minerals welcomes João Carrêlo as Chairman of its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Dec. 21, 2017 /CNW/ - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: LJ) (OTCQB: LKMNF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. João Carrêlo has been appointed Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Carrêlo is a senior mining executive with 34 years of international experience in the mining, metals, refining and fertilizer industries. His experience includes the management of underground and open pit projects and operations, with exposure to base metals, gold, platinum, coal, and industrial minerals in politically and culturally sensitive environments in North America, Latin America, Europe, India, and Africa.

Mr. Carrêlo is currently a Director of TMAC Resources Inc. and previously served as President, CEO and Director of Eco Oro Minerals Corp. from 2012 to 2014, as well as Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer of Lundin Mining Corp. from 2007 to 2012. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Hons.) in Mining Engineering from the University of Newcastle Upon-Tyne in the United Kingdom in 1983, and obtained a Master's of Business Administration in 2000 from E.M.S. in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Carrêlo brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and international contacts to the Company in order ensure the success of Lucky's continued growth and development.

About Lucky Minerals:

Lucky Minerals Inc.'s Emigrant Project is focused on the exploration and development of several targets located in the core of the mineralized and intensely altered Emigrant Mining District, South-central Montana. Lucky Minerals shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol LJ and through the OTCQB under the symbol LKMNF.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Robert Rosner"

Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE, NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Lucky Minerals Inc.