Anfield Gold Announces Foreclosure on Mayaniquel Shares and Closing of the International Nickel Supply Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Gold Corp. (“Anfield” or “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:ANF), further to the November 10, 2017 Anfield press release, has enforced its right to foreclose on the shares of Mayaniquel S.A. (the “Mayaniquel Shares”) which were pledged to Anfield by Cunico Resources N.V (“Cunico”) pursuant to certain share pledge agreements entered into between the parties in 2014. Legal and beneficial title to the Mayaniquel Shares had been transferred to Anfield as a result of the enforcement (the “Foreclosure”). Immediately following the Foreclosure, Anfield transferred legal and beneficial title to the Mayaniquel Shares to International Nickel Supply SA (“INS”) pursuant to the terms of a share sale and purchase agreement with INS entered into on November 10, 2017 which was conditional on the Foreclosure having occurred. Anfield has received US$12.5 million in cash; and US$0.5 million which was received previously. For further details on the transaction, please reference the November 10, 2017 Anfield press release.



