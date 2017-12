Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd.: Retirement of director

WELLINGTON, Dec. 21, 2017 - Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd. (TSXV: "NZP" and NZAX: "CRP" or the "Company") announces that Justin Cochrane has retired as a director, effective today.

Due to Justin's increased responsibility and board commitments at Cobalt 27 Capital Corp., he is required to step down from his current duties on the board of Chatham Rock Phosphate.

We regret his loss, as Justin played a key role in assisting the successful transition of Antipodes Gold into Chatham Rock Phosphate, but we congratulate him on his Cobalt 27 promotion.

Neither the Exchange, its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the Exchange), or New Zealand Exchange Limited has in any way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and associated transactions, and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Chatham Rock Phosphate







Contact



Chris Castle, President and Chief Executive Officer

Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd.

64 21 55 81 85 or chris@crpl.co.nz