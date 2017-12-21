Anfield Gold Announces Closing of the Sale of Coringa

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Gold Corp. (“Anfield” or “Company”) (TSXV:ANF) announced today that it has closed its previously announced sale of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Chapleau Resources Ltd., and its Coringa Gold Project to Serabi Gold Plc (“Serabi”) (the “Transaction”).



Upon closing of the Transaction, the Company received the initial payment of US$5 million in cash. A further US$5 million in cash is payable within three months of the closing and a final payment of US$12 million in cash will be due upon the earlier of first gold being produced from the Coringa Gold Project or 24 months from the date of closing. Serabi's payment of future purchase price installments is secured by a pledge on the shares of Chapleau Resources Ltd.

Full details of the Transaction are included in the share and debt purchase agreement, the Company’s press release dated November 14, 2017 and the information circular dated November 14, 2017, all of which are available at the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com under Anfield's profile.

