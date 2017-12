Argonaut Gold Files Feasibility Study Technical Report for Magino Gold Project

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2017 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") is pleased to announce it has filed a feasibility study technical report pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its Magino Gold Project in Ontario, Canada. JDS Energy & Mining, an independent consultant, prepared the technical report with the assistance of several independent firms and experts. The Magino Feasibility Study Technical Report has been filed on www.sedar.com and is posted on the Company's website at www.argonautgold.com.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production activities. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration stage projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Ltd.