ABE Resources Grants Options

VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 21, 2017 /CNW/ - ABE Resources Inc. (TSXV: ABE) (OTC: ABEPF) (the "Company" or "ABE") announces that it granted 1,400,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company on December 19, 2017, pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of ABE at a price of $0.42 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. 25% of the options vest immediately, 25% will vest 6 months after the date of grant, and the remaining 50% will vest 12 months following the date of grant.
ABE Resources Inc. is a Québec mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral deposits of economic potential primarily in the province of Québec. ABE is actively exploring the Dôme Lemieux copper property and has recently signed a definitive agreement with Nemaska Lithium Inc. to acquire a 100% interest in the Sirmac lithium property, both of which are located in the province of Québec, Canada.
For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.aberesources.ca or contact us at info@aberesources.ca.
NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
