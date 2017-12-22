Volcanic proposes warrant extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (“Volcanic”) (TSXV:VG) announces that its Board of Directors has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to extend the expiry date of certain previously issued private placement warrants. Accordingly, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the expiry date of outstanding warrants to purchase a total of 3,250,834 common shares at $0.25 per share will be extended by six months to July 5, 2018.



About Volcanic

Volcanic brings together a deeply experienced and successful mining, exploration and capital markets team focused on building a multi-million ounce gold resource in the underexplored West African country of Guinea and its neighbouring countries. Through the strategic acquisition of mineral properties with demonstrated potential for hosting gold resources, and by undertaking effective exploration and drill programs, Volcanic is seeking to become a leading junior gold resource company.

For further information, contact Alex Langer, the Company’s VP Capital Markets, at 604-765-1604, or visit our website at www.volgold.com.

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc.

Jeremy Crozier, President and CEO

