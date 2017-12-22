Mega Uranium Restates 2016 Comparative Financial Information

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces that it has restated certain 2016 comparative financial information (the “Comparative Statements”) in the company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2017, which were filed today on SEDAR under Mega’s profile (www.sedar.com). The restatement relates to the accounting of Mega’s equity-accounted investment in Toro Energy Ltd., arising from differences in the accounting policies of the two entities.



During its financial year ended September 30, 2016, Mega changed its accounting policy for mineral properties and deferred exploration expenditures from capitalizing the costs to recognizing them in the consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income. During the period, Toro continued to capitalize its own mineral properties and deferred exploration costs but Mega did not make applicable adjustments to reconcile the newly-differing accounting policies when it accounted for its investment in Toro.

The Comparative Statements have been restated to correct the error and the changes to the applicable statements are set out below. All financial information is reported in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts.

The impact on the consolidated statement of financial position as at October 1, 2015 is as follows:

As previously reported Adjustment As restated STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Equity investment $ 27,761 $ (9,274 ) $ 18,487 Total non‑current assets 41,043 (9,274 ) 31,769 Total assets 43,403 (9,274 ) 34,129 Deficit (296,407 ) (9,274 ) (305,681 ) Total equity 41,671 (9,274 ) 32,397 Total equity and liabilities 43,403 (9,274 ) 34,129

The impact of this change on the consolidated financial statement as at and for the year ended September 30, 2016 is as follows:



As previously reported Adjustment As restated STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Equity investment $ 16,953 $ (264 ) $ 16,689 Total non‑current assets 55,612 (264 ) 55,348 Total assets 57,214 (264 ) 56,950 Deficit (304,684 ) (264 ) (304,948 ) Total equity 57,017 (264 ) 56,753 Total equity and liabilities 57,214 (264 ) 56,950 STATEMENT OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Loss on equity investment $ (10,202 ) $ 9,003 $ (1,199 ) Loss on deemed disposition of equity investment (15 ) 7 (8 ) Net (loss) income for the year (8,280 ) 9,010 730 Total comprehensive income for the year 14,821 9,010 23,831 Basic and diluted (loss) income per share (0 ) 0 0 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Net (loss) income for the year $ (8,280 ) $ 9,010 $ 730 Loss on equity investment 10,202 (9,003 ) 1,199 Loss on deemed disposition of equity investment 15 (7 ) 8

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM

Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com.

