Cascabel Exploration Update

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on current drilling at the Cascabel Project, the Company's 85% owned copper-gold porphyry project in Ecuador.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole 26-D2 (Alpala NW) returned 453.7m @ 0.53 % CuEq (open-ended), incl. 229.7m @ 0.75 % CuEq. Hole 26-D2 ended in mineralisation at 1333.65m due to reaching limits of drilling capabilities in that hole.

Hole 26-D3 (Alpala NW) intersected approximately 1136m of visible mineralisation (936-2072m), and ended in mineralisation due to limit of drilling capabilities. Assay results are pending.

Hole 29-D2 (Alpala East) returned 484m @ 0.49 % CuEq, incl. 146m @ 0.74 % CuEq.

Hole 30 (Alpala Central) returned 772m @ 0.62 % CuEq, incl. 500m @ 0.71 % CuEq.

Hole 33 (Alpala Central) intersected approximately 977m of visible mineralisation (585-1562m). Assay results are pending.

Cascabel drilling fleet currently 11 drill rigs and expanding to 12 drills. Rig 12, large track mounted drilling rig arriving in the last week of December 2017.

The independent consultants are in the process of finalising their report into the Maiden Mineral Resource Statement for Alpala, and the Company expects to make an announcement shortly.

