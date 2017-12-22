Advantage Lithium Announces Results of AGM

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol: AAL

VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2017 /CNW/ - Advantage Lithium Corp. (the "Company" or "Advantage Lithium") (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) – Mr. David Sidoo, President and CEO, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 21, 2017, Messrs. David Sidoo, Callum Grant, Nick DeMare, Richard P. Seville, Rick Anthon and Miguel Alberto Peral were elected as directors for the ensuing year. The shareholders also passed all other resolutions including an ordinary resolution to ratify the existing stock option plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant.

Following the shareholders' meeting, the Board appointed Mr. David Sidoo as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nick DeMare as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Mr. Miguel Alberto Peral as Vice-President Exploration and Mr. Andy Robb as Vice-President Project Development. The Board also appointed Messrs. Nick DeMare, Callum Grant and Rick Anthon to the audit committee.

Advantage Lithium is a resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of lithium properties in Argentina and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AAL), and the company is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. (OTCQX: AVLIF). The Company has acquired a 100% interest in five projects in Argentina and up to a 75% interest in a sixth, called Cauchari. Cauchari is located just 20 km south of Orocobre's flagship Olaroz Lithium Facility.

