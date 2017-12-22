Red Eagle Mining Completes $5.6 Million Equity Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Eagle Mining Corp. (TSX:R) (BVL:R) (OTCQX:RDEMF) is pleased to announce it has completed its previously announced private placement for gross proceeds of $5,615,908. Proceeds will be used for working capital at the Santa Rosa Gold Project. The shares and warrants are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.



About Red Eagle Mining

Red Eagle Mining is a gold producer focused on building shareholder value through acquiring, developing and operating gold projects in Colombia, a jurisdiction with prolific historic production but until recently limited modern exploration. Red Eagle Mining owns 100% of the Santa Rosa Gold Project and controls Red Eagle Exploration Ltd. which owns 100% of the Vetas Gold, California Gold and Santa Ana Silver Projects and is actively consolidating additional high grade precious metal deposits in Colombia.

