Skeena Closes Strategic Investment from Barrick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skeena Resources Limited (TSX.V:SKE) (“Skeena” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the strategic investment financing announced on December 18, 2017 with Barrick Gold Corp..



Skeena collected gross proceeds of C$1,000,000 from the sale of 1,250,000 flow through common shares at a price of $0.80 per share. Barrick Gold Corp. will be the end purchaser of the shares. The net proceeds of the financing will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses. All the securities issued under this financing will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the offering.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip and Eskay Creek mines, both acquired from Barrick, and the past-producing Porter Idaho silver mine. The Company also recently announced Preliminary Economic Assessment results for the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.



President & CEO

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including, among other things, information with respect to the expected size and terms of the Offering, the expected timing for closing of the Offering and the expected use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets”, “estimates”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “could” or “would”. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts

responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



﻿Contact: Walt Coles Jr., President & CEO

or Kelly Earle, Vice President Communications

Email: kearle@skeenaresources.com



Suite 650, 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 0C3

Tel: (604) 684-8725 Fax: (604) 558-7695