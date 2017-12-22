Sherritt Provides Update on its Oil and Gas Operations

Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt”) (TSX:S):

Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt”) (TSX:S) today announced that it has extended the timetable for its current activities on Block 10 to the first quarter of 2018. The decision allows the Company to evaluate drilling results completed to date and determine its best option to reach the target Lower Veloz reservoir, in which a discovery well drilled in 1994 had briefly tested at a rate of 3,750 barrels of oil per day.

“While we had expected to complete drilling on Block 10 before end of year, we have decided to take a prudent approach instead of pushing ahead given the challenges we have experienced in the lost circulation zone above the target reservoir,” said David Pathe, President and CEO of Sherritt International Ltd. “We expect to resume drilling in the New Year after we have evaluated our options and determined our best course of action. Our recent experience has not changed our view about Block 10’s potential.”

Block 10 is an oil and gas exploration concession licensed for 25 years under a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) between Sherritt and Cuba’s state oil company, Cubapetroleo S.A. (CUPET). Block 10 covers an area of 261km2 in the Bay of Cardenas located on Cuba’s north coast.

Lost circulation zones may be encountered during drilling operations. In these zones, drilling fluids, which are pumped into the well, feed into rock formations instead of returning to surface. Cement and other materials are regularly used to plug off the lost circulation zone so that drilling can continue. The presence of lost circulation zones adds complexity to drilling operations.

Sherritt also announced that negotiations are in progress with CUPET to extend the PSC for the Puerto Escondido and Yumuri PSC, which is set to expire in March 2018. Sherritt’s PSC for Vardero West, which expired in November 2017, has reverted to the Cuban state.

About Sherritt

Sherritt, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2017, is the world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

