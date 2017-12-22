AurCrest Gold signs Mineral Claim Staking Agreement with Lac Seul First Nation

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - AurCrest Gold Inc. (the “Company” or “AurCrest”) (TSX-V: AGO) (FRANKFURT: TM8A, WKN: A0YG1K) is pleased to announce the signing of a significant mineral claim staking agreement with the Lac Seul First Nation, the second such agreement for the Company, to support and assist the staking of mineral claims within the traditional territory of the Lac Seul First Nation for purposes of opening future resource development opportunities.

“I am pleased that the ongoing relationship building efforts of AurCrest Gold with our local First Nations has resulted in the signing of this second milestone agreement for the Company, this time building on the traditional and historic knowledge of the Lac Seul membership to expand the opportunities to the mineral development industry in Northwestern Ontario,” said President & CEO Christopher Angeconeb. “Our approach toward reconciliation with First Nations has focused on inclusion of and partnership with the First Nations proximal to our claim holdings and areas of activity, and this expands the involvement of the Company with the First Nation of which I am a member. By continuing to move beyond consultation and accommodation, the Company hopes to foster an environment of socioeconomic growth and wealth generation for our local First Nations and their memberships, while growing Company shareholder value.”

AurCrest’s Richardson Lake property in Northwestern Ontario lies approximately 120km north of the Lac Seul First Nation, a large reserve with approximately 1,000 residents living in three on-reserve communities and a membership of approximately 3,800. The First Nation has been a shareholder of the Company since 2011.

About AurCrest Gold Inc.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake and Bridget Lake gold properties.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

AurCrest Gold Inc.

Christopher Angeconeb Ian Brodie-Brown President and C.E.O Director of Business Development (807) 737-5353 (416) 844-9969 christopherangeconeb@gmail.com ianbrodiebrown@gmail.com

Forward Looking Statement:

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. AurCrest undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: AurCrest Gold Inc. (TSX Venture:AGO)

