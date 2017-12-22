NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Quantum Cobalt Corp. (CSE: QBOT) (FRA: 23B), a client of NNW building one of the largest land packages in the prolific mining town of Cobalt, Ontario.



The publication titled, “Investors are Powering Up on Cobalt Stocks as Price Hits 9-Year High,” discusses ethical concerns over cobalt supply from the Democratic Republic of Congo and the potential of Canada as an alternative source.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/investors-powering-cobalt-stocks-price-hits-9-year-high/

Well-aware of the shifting supply scene, Quantum Cobalt Corp. (CSE: QBOT) (FRA: 23B) is focusing its attention on developing its mining interests in Canada (http://nnw.fm/0uPqp), where the company owns three properties tucked into the core of Ontario’s cobalt belt. Quantum earlier this week announced significant results from an exploration program at its wholly owned Kahuna Property near the town of Cobalt. At Kahuna, the exploration program focused on prospecting, geological mapping and geochemical sampling included 166 soil samples and 28 grab samples. According to the press release (http://nnw.fm/B4Vhp), Kahuna produced assay samples as high as 10.59 percent cobalt. Keep in mind that the discovery of 2 percent cobalt is considered “high grade” – samples at 10.59 percent put Quantum in a favorable position to consider its options to produce cobalt from the historic workings to potentially capture its share of surging demand for cobalt. Quantum also recently published the results of assays from its exploration program at its Nipissing Lorrain mine (http://nnw.fm/2LX5n), reporting that from 28 grab samples collected and 15 submitted for analysis, the average grade at the pile was found to be over 2.33 percent cobalt, with a peak value of 8.33 percent. Based on these positive results, the company says it is considering options to produce cobalt from the historic workings.

About Quantum Cobalt Corp.

Quantum Cobalt Corp. (formerly Bravura Ventures Corp.) is building one of the largest land packages in the prolific mining town of Cobalt, Ontario, Canada, with the option to acquire 100 percent of the Nipissing Lorrain Cobalt Property that includes two separate claims. The property, consisting of 29 claim units for approximately 464 hectares, is located in an historically mined area with rich deposits of cobalt, silver and nickel. The area is easily accessible by road with power and infrastructure nearby. For more information, visit www.QuantumCobalt.com.

