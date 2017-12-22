Stans and Atomredmetzoloto JSC Expand MOU for Zavitinskoye Lithium Mine Redevelopment

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Stans Energy Corp. (TSX-V: HRE, OTC: HREEF), ("Stans" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company and Atomredmetzoloto JSC (“ARMZ”), the mining division of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, have expanded their original Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) announced on July 24, 2017. The new MOU outlines definitive steps and milestones for the determining partnership parameters for the joint redevelopment of the Zavitinskoye Lithium Mine in Trans-Baikal region, Russian Federation.

As previously announced on December 11, 2017, Stans and ARMZ identified technical and legal issues which precluded both Stans and ARMZ from conducting the necessary geological sampling to evaluate the Pervomayskiy Lithium Stockpile. In place of this program, ARMZ will commence an internal scoping study on the Zavitinskoye Lithium mine, which was the historic source of mineralized material for the Pervomayskiy cut-off grade lithium mineralization stockpile.

Upon the completion of the ARMZ internal Scoping Study and as per the terms of this MOU, Stans and ARMZ will enter into a joint project development program and partnership arrangement. As such, Stans and ARMZ will evaluate joint development of the Zavotinskoye lithium mine and merits of utilizing the PGOK assets.

“Management at Stans is pleased to continue pursuing the development of lithium assets in the Russian Federation. Having partner of ARMZ caliber will assist with the development of lithium programs in the Russian Federation. Despite having a setback with Pervomayskiy GOK LLC., Stans has been able to advance the company’s interests in lithium production by establishing a partnership with a state owned corporation,” states Rodney Irwin, CEO and President, ”We look forward to working closely with our colleagues at ARMZ.”

Please, see July 24, 2017 press release regarding the MOU with ARMZ.

STANS ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

The Company announces a proposed non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to C$70,000 of common shares in the capital of Stans Energy Corp. (the "Common Shares") to be sold on a best efforts basis.

The Offering is for up to $80,000 (the “Offering Amount”) consisting of up to 1,600,000 units at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company for a period of 60 months at a price of $0.06 per common share.

Stans intends to use the gross proceeds for general corporate purposes.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Stans is now transitioning into a supplier of materials and technologies that will assist in satisfying the future energy supply, storage and transmission needs of the world. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company is undertaking international arbitration litigation to protect the Company’s rights and recover damages estimated at over US$210,000,000, caused by the Republic.

