Nemaska Lithium Announces the Date and Place of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2017) - Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska" or the "Corporation") (TSX:NMX)(OTCQX:NMKEF)(FRANKFURT:N0T) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors convenes the annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held in Québec City, on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

The record date for notice of the Meeting for voting and beneficial ownership determination was set on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

The Corporation elected to postpone the date of its annual meeting as there are ongoing negotiations with potential investors or/and strategic investors for the financing of its Whabouchi Mine and Shawinigan Plant, and as potential investments could result with the emergence of a control person which might trigger the obligation that the transaction be approved by the shareholders.

About Nemaska

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Company will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at its hydrometallurgical plant in Shawinigan using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Company holds several patents.

Nemaska Lithium is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska_Lithium.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, any information as to project financing and ongoing negotiations with potential investors, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release also include, without limitation, the above "About Nemaska Lithium" paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation's outlook. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the "Risk Factors" section of the Corporation's Annual Information Form dated October 5, 2017 and the "Risk Exposure and Management" section of the Corporation's quarterly Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Further information regarding Nemaska Lithium is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation's website at: www.nemaskalithium.com.