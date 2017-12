Kestrel Gold Inc. Announces VP Resignation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Corporation announces that Mr. William Taylor has resigned as an Officer effective December 20, 2017. Mr. Taylor will continue working with the company as a Geological Consultant. The Corporation wishes to thank Mr. Taylor for his contribution and services as V.P. Exploration for the past six and a half years and looks forward to continuing a working relationship with him as a consultant to the company.



