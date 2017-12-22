West Red Lake Gold Exploration Program Update - December 2017

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (“West Red Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (CSE: RLG) (FSE: HYK) (OTCQB: RLGMF) announces five holes have been drilled as part of ongoing exploration work on the 3100 hectare West Red Lake Project located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District, Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The current phase of the exploration drill program consisted of 2402 metres of drilling in five holes including three holes designed to explore the Rowan Mine Zones and two holes to test two targets in the Structural Intersection area.

The drill core has been logged and samples have been sent out for assay.

Mr. John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold Mines stated “We are very pleased to have continued our diamond drilling programs on the promising Red Lake property throughout 2017 and look forward to further property developments in 2018.”

The Rowan Mine Zones lie within the east-west trending regional shear structure known as the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone (the “PBS Zone”) which is a regional geological structure that crosses the Company property and continues east to the town of Red Lake. Gold zones are hosted within a sequence of hydrothermally altered mafic volcanics with intercalated

felsic volcanics and porphyries as well as ultramafics. Two distinct gold mineralization styles are noted: one associated with sulphide mineralization and the other with smoky quartz veins and fine grained native gold. The mineralization is hosted within a shear zone up to a hundred metres wide.

The Company property is situated on the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt which hosts the high grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District. Three former gold mines on the West Red Lake Project property are situated on the PBS Zone with the Mount Jamie Mine located in the western portion of the West Red Lake Project, the Rowan Mine in the central portion and the Red Summit Mine located in the eastern portion. The regional scale Golden Arm Structure and the sub-parallel NT Zone cross onto the West Red Lake Project from the south boundary and trend northeast for 2 km to where they merge and intersect with the PBS Zone at a location situated between the Rowan Mine and the Red Summit Mine.

Twenty kilometres to the east of the Company property a similar geologically important intersection of two regional gold bearing structures occurs proximal to the world class Red Lake Mine and Campbell Mine, providing a highly favourable geological model believed to be similar to that seen at the Structural Intersection and illustrating the significant exploration potential for high grade gold zones on the Company’s West Red Lake Project.

Technical Information

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects” (“NI 43-101”).

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 60%-owned joint venture with Red Lake Gold Mines, a partnership of Goldcorp Inc. and Goldcorp Canada Ltd. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 kilometre strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth. To find out more about West Red Lake Gold Mines, please visit our website at http://www.westredlakegold.com.

