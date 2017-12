Freegold Announces Debt Settlement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2017 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Ltd. (TSX: FVL, Frankfurt: FR4N) ("Freegold) is pleased to announce it has concluded a debt settlement agreement to extinguish a long term debt that Company has been carrying on its balance sheet of $778,737.88 Cdn with the issuance of 3,893,689 Freegold shares at deemed price of $0.20 per share. This share issuance represents a very positive move for the Company as it removes a significant debt burden from its balance sheet.

