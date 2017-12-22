Harte Gold Closes Flow Through Tranche of Bought Deal Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:HRT) (OTC:HRTFF) (Frankfurt:H4O) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the flow through share (“FT Share”) tranche of its Bought Deal Private Placement announced on December 12, 2017, and upsized on December 18, 2017 (the “Upsized Offering”), for total gross proceeds of $5,477,910.

Pursuant to the Upsized Offering, the Company issued a total of 9,781,982 FT Shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option, at a price of C$0.56 per FT Share. The Company expects to close the common share tranche of the Upsized Offering shortly.

The Company plans to use the gross proceeds from FT Shares issued for continued near mine and regional exploration at the Company’s Sugar Zone Property.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone Property where it has recently completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample at the Sugar Zone Deposit and received a Phase I Production Permit. The Sugar Zone Property is located 80 kilometres east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 guidelines. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, the use of proceeds from the Offering, constitute forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Harte to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Harte and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Harte has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Harte does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to Harte, reference should be made to Harte’s continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, Harte’s annual information form and annual and interim MD&A. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release.