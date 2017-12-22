Vior Announces the Closing of a $550,000 Private Placement

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. (TSX VENTURE:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL5) (the "Company" or "Vior") - is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement totaling 5,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $550,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Share") and one half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months ending December 20, 2019.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees totaling $7,800.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four (4) month hold period ending April 21, 2018. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Vior

Vior's strategy is to generate, explore and develop quality projects in the best proven and accessible mining areas. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team has demonstrated its ability to discover numerous gold deposits and mineral prospects.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.