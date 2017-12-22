Leagold Increases Bermejal Underground Measured and Indicated Resource Estimate to 2.1 Million Ounces

VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2017 /CNW/ - Leagold Mining Corp. (TSX:LMC; OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") reports an update of the Bermejal Underground mineral resource estimate containing Measured and Indicated resources of 10.8 million tonnes at a grade of 6.0 grams per tonne ("gpt") for 2.07 million ounces, plus Inferred resources of 4.6 million tonnes at a grade of 4.8 gpt for 0.70 million ounces (Table 1). The database used for the updated estimate includes an additional 42 drill holes from the 2017 drill program, as compared to the mineral resource estimate reported on October 16, 2017. The majority of the additional drill holes were infill as reflected in the movement of Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured classification. The drill program was completed on December 12, 2017 and the results of the final 22 holes will be included in a year-end resource estimate for Bermejal Underground to be reported in January 2018.

Neil Woodyer, CEO stated: "A Measured and Indicated mineral resource of 2.1 million ounces provides a sound basis for preparation of mine design and mineral reserves. We continue our development program for Bermejal Underground and the ramp has advanced to 204 metres as of December 22, 2017."

Table 1: Bermejal Underground Mineral Resource Estimate1,2,3 by Classification (SRK)

Classification Tonnes

(kt) Au Grade

(gpt) Au Contained

(koz) Ag Grade

(gpt) Ag Contained

(koz) Measured 445 7.19 103 24.21 346 Indicated 10,336 5.92 1,967 21.39 7,108 Measured and Indicated 10,780 5.97 2.070 21.51 7,454 Inferred 4,593 4.75 701 18.33 2,707

1Effective date is November 20, 2017 2Mineral Resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 3.0 gpt and do not include recovery or dilution factors 3Tonnages are rounded to the nearest 1 kt, grades are rounded to two decimal places; rounding, as required by reporting guidelines, may result in apparent summation differences

Available data for the resource estimate includes 547 drill holes totalling 217,911 metres. Drill hole spacing is roughly 35 metres for Indicated resources and less than 25 metres for Measured resources. The mineral resource was prepared in Datamine using dynamic anisotropy and ordinary kriging and interpolated into 3 metre x 3 metre x 3 metre blocks and reported at a 3 gpt Au cut-off. The mineral resource was prepared by Leagold and reviewed and validated by SRK (Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo.) as the Independent Qualified Person.

Resources were classified as Measured, if they were within 25 metres of three drill holes. Blocks were classified as Indicated, if they were within 50 metres of two drill holes. All other blocks within 100 metres of two drill holes were classified as Inferred.

The mineralization has been drill tested along approximately 1,600 metres along the strike of the intrusive contact and has a vertical depth extent of over 800 metres.

Qualified Persons

Gilles Arseneau, Ph.D., P. Geo., Associate Consultant with SRK, is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the updated mineral resource estimate as reported in this news release.

Doug Reddy, P.Geo, Leagold's Senior Vice President – Technical Services, is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of Leagold.

Los Filos Mine employs industry standard drilling and sampling procedures. All exploration samples are sent to an ALS Global facility in Guadalajara for preparation and Vancouver for analyses by fire assay and ICP. A full quality control and assurance program and protocols are in place and are aligned with best practices including regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates.

