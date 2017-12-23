Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
RT Minerals Corp. Closes Financing

00:05 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 12, 2017, the Company has closed the non flow-through portion of a private placement to raise gross proceeds of $200,000 (the "Offering") through the sale of 4,000,000 non flow-through units priced at $0.05 (the "NFT Units"). Each NFT Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.05 for a term of one year.

Insiders purchased 1,945,000 NFT Units. All securities issued in the private placement are subject to a hold period expiring April 23, 2018. The proceeds from the sale of the non flow-through portion of the Offering will be used for general working capital.

The Company anticipates that it will close the flow-through portion of the Offering on or before December 29, 2017.

ABOUT RT MINERALS CORP.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of primarily gold and diamond properties in Canada. The Company's principal mineral properties include:

Ballard Lake Property - 366 square kilometre (~141 square mile) diamond and gold property located approximately 50 kilometres northeast of Wawa, Ontario, in which the Company owns a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty;

Norwalk Property - Gold property located approximately 6 kilometres south of Wawa, Ontario, in which the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty. The property is contiguous to the southern border of Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project;

Dill River Property - Gold property located several kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario, in which the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty. The property is contiguous to the eastern border of Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project;

Golden Reed Mine Property - Gold property located 6 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario, in which the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty. The property is staked within Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project; and

Dog Lake Property - Gold property located 59 kilometres northeast of Wawa, Ontario, in which the Company owns a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "RTMFF" with DTC eligibility for trading in the United States.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Paul Antoniazzi
President and Chief Executive Officer
RT Minerals Corp.
Toll Free: 877-581-3170
Telephone: 604-681-3170
Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


RT Minerals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.rtmcorp.com


