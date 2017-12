First Energy Metals Announces Board Changes

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - First Energy Metals Ltd. (“First Energy” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Mr. Warren Mirko as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Mirko for his service and wishes him success in his current and future business endeavors.

The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. Gurminder Sangha, to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Sangha is an independent business advisor to the resources industry and brings over twelve years of management and financing expertise in both public and private companies. Mr. Sangha has served as a board member of various TSX Venture Exchange listed companies and assisted with corporate finance duties, business development activities, and governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST ENERGY METALS LIMITED

“Ernest Peters”

Ernest Peters

President and CEO

For further information, contact: Ernest Peters, President and Chief Executive Officer First Energy Metals Ltd. Telephone: 604-632-9602 Email: epeters@firstenergymetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:public://news_release_pdf/FirstEnergy12222017.pdfSource: First Energy Metals Ltd. (TSX Venture:FE, OTC Pink:ASKDF, FWB:DFLA)

To follow First Energy Metals Ltd. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 FSCwire