Gratomic Announces Grant of Options

00:19 Uhr  |  Marketwired

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2017) - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GRAT) (FRANKFURT:CB81) (WKN:A143MR) announced that it has granted 4,300,000 options to Directors (as to 2,900,000), officer (as to 250,000) and consultants (as to 1,150,000). The options are priced at $0.10 and have a 5 year term to December 22, 2022.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic Inc. is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.ckr-carbon.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).



Contact

Arno Brand
Co-CEO
+1 416-561-4095
abrand@ckr-carbon.com


Mineninfo

Gratomic Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.ckrcarbon.com


