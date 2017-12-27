Queensland Bauxite Ltd: MCL Escalates Hemp Seed Food Production

The Board of Queensland Bauxite (ASX:QBL) is pleased to update its shareholders about the significant progress that its subsidiary company Medical Cannabis Limited (MCL) has recently made in executing its business plan and particularly in relation to MCL's Vitahemp food company and its impressive client list.Andrew Kavasilas, Technical Director of MCL, says: "In many respects thanks in part to our various partners in this venture, Vitahemp to date has exceeded all of our expectations."Vitahemp WebsiteWith all the recent significantly progressive developments enumerated below in focus and product development, Vitahemp is proud to be able to now launch its website where products can now be bought directly from the Company. Orders are now being dispatched directly from our Coolum Beach logistics base. The website can be accessed at www.vitahemp.comWhat Separates MCL From Other Industry Players?It is the opinion of the QBL and MCL Boards that MCL is currently more advanced in many core sectors than any of the other industry players.Completely Vertically Integrated Food Production from the Seed to ConsumerVitahemp is the only vertically integrated Australian grown hemp seed food company with broad experience, capability and proven track record in production and processing from farm to shelf in its own right, as well as providing top quality contract processing and packaging services for others in the industry. MCL technical Director Andrew Kavasilas said: "Vitahemp is now set to expand its boundaries beyond a single brand. We have recognised the need for a multi brand approach that meets diverse market sectors, consumer taste, retail optimisation and location."We are continuing to work diligently on innovative products and packaged concepts designed for easy use and as a way of familiarising and introducing new customers and health conscious consumers. Launches will be graduated, and future announcements will be made as new products make their way through development and become ready for market."Impressive Client ListPeter Edwards of Hemp Hulling Co (HHC) says: "With MCL's controlling interest in the Hemp Hulling Co (HHC) and partnership with Waltanna Hemp Group, the company is now processing, packaging and supplying hemp seed food products to clients such as EM Superfoods, Thompsons, Green Path Organics, Australian Grown Naturals to name a few. These products can be found on shelves in 100's of health food shops and allied retail outlets such as Chemist Warehouse and GoVita as well as Australia wide distribution by Unique Health Products. There is no doubt MCL has now achieved an important position as a central hub in the emerging Australian hemp seed food industries."Unique Production ExpertiseSebastian & Samuel Edwards said. "HHC is the only specialised Australian grown hemp seed hulling facility in Australia and often first choice on providing premium contract processing. Over the past 6 years, HHC have redesigned, modified, upgraded and up-scaled its operations, now undergoing an additional fit-out enabling 60-80 tons outflows per month of whole hemp seed."Waltanna Hemp Group operations are very well experienced in the development of machinery, and employ state of the art oil expelling equipment which use minimal heat, no light or oxygen and nitrogen flushed through the process. This gentle process leaves the remaining 'hemp cake' in optimal condition for milling into flour, protein and sprinkles. Vitahemp understands there is no other company in Australia with such credentials and experience in hemp seed hulling and oil extraction.Additionally, Waltanna Farms are working on a major hemp seed processing line upgrade for its premium oils, flour and protein powders in preparation on processing what will the biggest harvest of Australian grown hemp seeds in history.The Healthiest Seeds for SowingVitahemp breeds and imports 'seeds for sowing' from highly regulated internationally recognized breeders with the ability and capacity to treat bulk shipments to meet Australia's strict Quarantine, Customs and Import restrictions.The Healthiest Seeds for Food ProductionAll our Vitahemp products are made only from 100% Australian grown Hemp seed thus achieving maximum health and nutrition. Vitahemp does not and has never imported hemp seed for human consumption.Other companies are importing hemp seed into Australia to make their hemp seed food products. Recent changes to quarantine and import laws in Australia mean that all imported hemp seed to be produced in Australia for human consumption or cosmetics, whether sold as organic or not, must be denatured and killed, rendering it a dead seed. This kind of treatment significantly effects nutritional qualities, shelf life and may compromise the health, therapeutic and nutritional benefits attributed to the use hemp seed oil, and foods. Vitahemp foods are exclusively from all Australian grown fresh hemp seeds, retaining all the nutritional quality that the consumer would expect from this super food.Experienced and Innovative GrowersVitahemp only works with carefully selected very experienced and some of the most innovative growers in Australia. Vitahemp supplied unique varieties of sowing seed to three major growers in Victoria and New South Wales, as well as several other smaller contract farmers working on expanded varietal seed multiplication projects. Harvest begins in March 2018.One such grower is Mike Nagorka from Waltanna Farms. Waltanna Farms are in their fifth generation of flax farming and have a rich history that dates back to the 1880's. They are currently Australia's largest Flax Seed grower and processing group, and having recently formed Waltanna Hemp Group with HHC in Coolum Beach, are now Australia's leading Hemp Seed Foods processing group working under the MCL banner. Proving perfect vertical engineering and preparing for new harvests.On the images provided below, you can see the Waltanna Farms sowing new season hemp seed and its current crops. It is very exciting to see such progress.Photos below from Waltanna Farms. One is sowing seed (two weeks ago) and the other a crop (Approximately five weeks old).Medical/Therapeutic for HumansMCL produces vast amounts of cannabinoids from its unique Australian seed bank which will be required by researchers, processors, product and drug developers wishing to take advantage of recent changes to Australian laws in relation to the use of Cannabis for medical purposes. MCL has an immense amount of first hand experience in this area since 1999, and continues to work on its collaborations, product development and other opportunities with many other companies and entities in the Australian and International Medical Cannabis and research arenas.Medical/Therapeutic for Veterinary PurposesMCL recently announced a deal with AlgaeTec (ASX:AEB), whereby MCL will become a 19.9% shareholder of AEB, and AEB will be working with MCLs unique fifteen-year cannabinoid and seed bank collection for product development for veterinary purposes, including therapeutic and pain relief purposes for animals. This is likely to also act as a precursor for similar medical cannabis product development for humans.Pnina Feldman, Executive Chairperson of QBL, says "Mr Kavasilas' and MCL's unique seed bank collection and knowledge of cannabinoids of value will continue to form the basis of strong strategic relationships in the medical cannabis industry, both here and overseas, that will allow MCL to continue to be at the forefront of medicinal cannabis research and product development."To view photographs, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F83FNFGH





Queensland Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:QBL) is an Australian listed company focused on the exploration and development of its bauxite tenements in Queensland and New South Wales. The Company's lead project is the South Johnstone Bauxite Deposit in northern Queensland which has rail running through the project area and is approximately 15-24 kilometres from the nearest deep water port. The Company intends to become a bauxite producer with a focus on commencing production at South Johnstone as early as possible. The Company also pursues additional investment opportunities, and has acquired a 55% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Limited, an Australian leader in the hemp and Cannabis industries.







Pnina Feldman Executive Chairperson Director of Business Development

Queensland Bauxite Ltd.

Tel: +61 (0)2 9291 9000

