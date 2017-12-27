Meridian Amends Loan Facilities

LONDON, Dec. 27, 2017 /CNW/ - Meridian Mining SE (TSX V: MNO) ("Meridian " or the "Company") today announced it has extended the US$1-million short-term loan facility from the Sentient Group Ltd. to April 30, 2018. In addition, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Cancana Resources Corp. ("Cancana"), has arranged a new loan facility of US$1.5 million, which will be used to settle the convertible debenture in the same amount, which was payable to Sentient Global Resources Funds IV LP and matured on December 23, 2017.

"The amended and new loan facilities give the Company the flexibility to focus on the ramp up of the Jaburi plant and to investigate future financing options," said Anthony Julien, President and CEO of Meridian.

The Sentient Group Ltd has agreed to extend the US$1-million non-arm's length loan facility to April 30, 2018. All other terms remain the same. The loan bears interest at a rate of 10 per cent per annum and matures on April 30, 2018.

The new Cancana US$1.5 million loan facility is unsecured, bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum, matures on April 30, 2018 and is guaranteed by Meridian.

The amendment of the loan facility and the new facility constitutes a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in accordance with sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a), respectively, by virtue of the fact that the value of the loan is less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Meridian Mining SE is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and mining activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on exploring and developing the Espigão manganese project, the Bom Futuro tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondônia. The Company employs a two-pronged strategy with the objective of growing pilot production while advancing a parallel multi-commodity regional exploration program. Meridian is currently producing high grade manganese at its project located at Espigão do Oeste.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements with respect to the Company's plans for exploration and development of its properties and potential mineralization. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such risk factors include, among others, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, failure to complete anticipated transactions, the timing and success of future exploration and development activities, exploration and development risks, title matters, inability to obtain any required third party consents, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices and one-time events. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: (1) the proposed exploration and development of mineral projects will proceed as planned; (2) market fundamentals will result in sustained metals and minerals prices and (3) any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company cautions that it has not completed any feasibility studies on any of its mineral properties, and no mineral reserve estimate has been established. In particular, because the Company's production decision relating to BMC's manganese project is not based upon a feasibility study of mineral reserves, the economic and technical viability of the Espigão manganese project has not been established.

