Orla Mining Ltd. Announces Share Settlement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX-V:OLA) (the “Company” or “Orla”) announces that its Board of Directors has approved a proposed share for debt settlement (the “Shares for Debt Settlement”) with certain creditors, providing for the settlement of an aggregate of $206,783 in debt through the issuance of an aggregate of 147,702 common shares of the Company at an issue price of $1.40 per common share.



The Shares for Debt Settlement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining is a mineral exploration company led by a group of seasoned mining executives with strong financial backing. The company's focus is to acquire mineral exploration opportunities where the Company's exploration and development expertise and corporate share structure could substantially enhance shareholder value.

The 100% owned Cerro Quema project in Panama includes a near-term gold production scenario and significant exploration upside. Cerro Quema's 14,800 Ha concession boasts paved road access, a supportive local population and private land ownership. The Cerro Quema project is currently in the last stage of the permitting process for a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. Please refer to the Cerro Quema Project - Pre-feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits dated August 22, 2014, which is available on SEDAR. Camino Rojo is an advanced gold and silver project located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The project is 100% owned and has historical oxide reserves along with historical sulphide resources. It covers over 200,000 hectares and the Company believes it has exploration potential for additional oxide and sulphide mineral resources. Access and infrastructure are excellent with a paved highway and powerline nearby. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Camino Rojo is available on SEDAR under the profile of Canplats Resources Corporation (acquired by Goldcorp in 2010).

