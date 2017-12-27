Alto Ventures Announces $200,000 Non-brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, December 27, 2017 - Alto Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: ATV) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,500,000 units ("Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for total proceeds of $200,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one non-flow through common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 30 months from the date of closing of the financing.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities are subject to a four month hold period. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with the private placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds from this financing will be used for exploration of its gold properties in Ontario and Quebec.

About Alto Ventures Ltd

Alto Ventures Ltd. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of highly prospective Canadian gold and diamond properties. The Company is active in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Windfall East and Destiny gold properties and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario. In Manitoba, the Company is focused on the gold and base metals potential of the highly prospective but relatively under-explored Oxford Lake property.

