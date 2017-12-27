Petroteq Energy Inc. Year-End Message from the Chairman

Los Angeles, December 27, 2017 - Petroteq Energy Inc. . (TSXV: PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) (FSE: A2DYWC) (the "Company"), a Company focused on the development and implementation of proprietary technologies including environmentally safe extraction of heavy oils from oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits, and blockchain technology named PetroBloq, released the following letter to Shareholders:

Dear Shareholders,

As 2017 comes to a close I wanted to share with you some of my thoughts on where we have been and where I believe we are as we embark on 2018.

To put things in context, I should start by saying that Petroteq started out as a fuel delivery company here in Southern California. It is a highly competitive and low margin business, not necessarily attractive for public market investment. When I took over as Chairman I chose to reposition the Company as a player in the Energy Technology as being a developer of new technology that brings the opportunity of disruptive profits coming from new revenue streams, and (hopefully) wide margins.

We identified and developed what is now our patented clean heavy oil extraction technology as a means to seek those disruptive returns and profits. We have been successful in proving that technology and we are on the cusp of monetizing it within our Utah resource that stands at 87 million barrels of contingent resource.

We have moved our production equipment next to the mine site to make our process even more efficient and for the first time in a long time — the commodity market is providing some wind at our backs. I am very excited that we have brought in additional equipment which can bring our production capacity to 1000 bpd (barrels per day). Additionally, our recently announced Joint Venture should allow us to grow the capacity much further than that level, but before I get ahead of myself, we're excited to be generating revenues again in the beginning of 2018.

Through discussions with my team, and especially President Jerry Bailey, we have identified an aspect of the energy industry where believe we can have further impact. It was Jerry's experience as head of Exxon in the Middle East that really confirmed the opportunity for bringing the blockchain to the Energy Industry. Through our recently created PetroBloq subsidiary, and a working relationship with First Bitcoin Capital we intend to help reduce the massive administrative costs in the Energy Industry, as a developer and service provider of Blockchain enabled technology products.

In conclusion, through a lot of heavy lifting we now have a lot of things going our way — we are firmly positioned as an Energy Technology Company with multiple verticals of technology on offer. We look forward to reporting our progress on the Asphalt Ridge Facility, and will also keep you updated on developments with PetroBloq.

Best Regards,

Aleksandr Blyumkin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Petroteq Energy, Inc.

The Company is engaged in the development and implementation of its proprietary environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. Our proprietary process produces zero greenhouse gas, zero waste and requires no high temperatures. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge heavy oil extraction facility located near Vernal, Utah. Petroteq is also developing technologies to optimize petrochemical industry workflow processes and will bring a team of professionals to expedite the process. For this purpose, Petroteq is developing an advanced blockchain solution for the Energy industry, this project is named PetroBloq.

