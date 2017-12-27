Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Dec 27, 2017) - Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD)
Randgold Resources Ltd.
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")
Jersey, Channel Islands, 27 December 2017
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|Randgold Resources Ltd.
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|X
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|New York, NY USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|VanEck Vectors Africa ETF
Catholic Investment Trust of Washington
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
Global Hard Assets Funds
HARD Assets Market Neutral Fund Ltd
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF
International Investors Gold
JNL/Van Eck International Gold Fund
Lockheed Martin Retirement PSP-LMT07
LODH World Gold Expertise Fund
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources
North Dakota - University Board
NY Life Hard Assets
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Global Hard Assets UCITS
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF
VE VIP Global Gold Fund
VE VIP Global Hard Assets Fund
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|22 December 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|26 December 2017
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4,609,678
|4.90%
|94,073,286
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|4,764,172
|5.06%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|ISIN code (if possible)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|ADR
(ISIN US7523443098)
|4,609,678
|4.90%
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|4,609,678
|4.90%
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Physical or cash
settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv
(please add additional rows as necessary)
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|Glass Lewis
|The number and % of voting rights held
|4,575,378 shares and 4.87% voting rights
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|Open
|11. Additional informationxvi
|Place of completion
|Tampa, Florida USA
|Date of completion
|26 December 2017
|RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:
|Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288
|Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338
|Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com
Contact
Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com