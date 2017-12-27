Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Randgold Resources Limited: Holding(s) in Company

06:07 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) -  

Randgold Resources Ltd.:

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 27 December 2017

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Randgold Resources Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

New York, NY USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

VanEck Vectors Africa ETF

Catholic Investment Trust of Washington

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Global Hard Assets Funds

HARD Assets Market Neutral Fund Ltd

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF

International Investors Gold

JNL/Van Eck International Gold Fund

Lockheed Martin Retirement PSP-LMT07

LODH World Gold Expertise Fund

Brighthouse Global Natural Resources

North Dakota - University Board

NY Life Hard Assets

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Global Hard Assets UCITS

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF

VE VIP Global Gold Fund

VE VIP Global Hard Assets Fund

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

22 December 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

26 December 2017
     

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3855A_1-2017-12-27.pdf

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange



To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/Randgold12272017.pdf

Source: Randgold Resources Ltd. (LSE:RRS, NASDAQ:GOLD, OTC Pink:RGORF, FWB:RGR1)

