Randgold Resources Limited: Holding(s) in Company
Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) -
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")
Jersey, Channel Islands, 27 December 2017
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
X
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
Name
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
New York, NY USA
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
Name
|
VanEck Vectors Africa ETF
Catholic Investment Trust of Washington
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
Global Hard Assets Funds
HARD Assets Market Neutral Fund Ltd
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF
International Investors Gold
JNL/Van Eck International Gold Fund
Lockheed Martin Retirement PSP-LMT07
LODH World Gold Expertise Fund
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources
North Dakota - University Board
NY Life Hard Assets
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Global Hard Assets UCITS
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF
VE VIP Global Gold Fund
VE VIP Global Hard Assets Fund
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|
22 December 2017
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
26 December 2017
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3855A_1-2017-12-27.pdf
This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange
To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/Randgold12272017.pdf
Source: Randgold Resources Ltd. (LSE:RRS, NASDAQ:GOLD, OTC Pink:RGORF, FWB:RGR1)
