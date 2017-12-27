Randgold Resources Limited: Holding(s) in Company

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) -

Randgold Resources Ltd.:

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 27 December 2017

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Randgold Resources Ltd. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Van Eck Associates Corporation City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name VanEck Vectors Africa ETF Catholic Investment Trust of Washington VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Global Hard Assets Funds HARD Assets Market Neutral Fund Ltd VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF International Investors Gold JNL/Van Eck International Gold Fund Lockheed Martin Retirement PSP-LMT07 LODH World Gold Expertise Fund Brighthouse Global Natural Resources North Dakota - University Board NY Life Hard Assets VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF VanEck Global Hard Assets UCITS VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF VE VIP Global Gold Fund VE VIP Global Hard Assets Fund City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 22 December 2017 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 26 December 2017

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3855A_1-2017-12-27.pdf

