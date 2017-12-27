Nortec Minerals announces Results of the Annual General Meeting and the Election of New Director

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / December 27, 2017 - Nortec Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Nortec") (TSXV: NVT) announces the results of the Annual General Meeting held on December 20, 2017. All matter submitted to the shareholders were approved. The Company's shareholders set the number of directors to be increased from five to six. The nominated directors, Peter Tegart, Michael Collins, Harvey Stark, Carlos Jaramillo and Mohan Vulimiri were elected. Mr. Jason Birmingham was nominated and elected at the meeting.

Jason Birmingham has over twenty-eight years of capital markets experience in board and committee activities, regulatory compliance, finance, investor relations, project negotiations and acquisitions. Jason completed the Canadian Securities Course in 1995 and Real Estate Salesperson's Sub-Mortgage Broker's Pre-Licensing Course through the Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration, at the University of British Columbia in 1996. Jason is the President of Birmingham Consulting Ltd., his wholly-owned company, since April 1999. Jason is currently a director and officer of two reporting issuers, listed on the NEX - TSX Venture Exchange: President and Director of Cerro Mining Corp., Director of Cassius Ventures Ltd.

The Company also announces the issuance of 400,000 incentive stock options to Jason. Each option has an exercise price of $0.10 and is exercisable at any time prior to December 27, 2019, subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company recently completed seven (7) core drill holes on the Tom 1 North Target, Tomboko Gold Project, Guinea, West Africa and is awaiting analytical results. The Company is planning RAB (Rotary Air Blast) and RC (Reverse Circulation) drilling on the Tom1, Tom 2 and Tom 3 targets in the early part of the New Year. Nortec is earning an 80% interest in the Tomboko project. The Company also has a 49% interest in the Tammela Gold & Lithium Project in South-West Finland. Sunstone Metals (formerly Avalon Minerals), a public Australian mining company has earned the 51% interest and is carrying out the 29% Stage 2 earn-in interest on the Tammela Project. Sunstone has completed more than 3,000 meters diamond drilling on the Kietyonmaki lithium prospect and the Satulinmaki and Riukka prospects that comprise the Tammela Project. Detailed information on the Company's projects have been posted on the Company's website www.nortecminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, "Mohan R. Vulimiri" Mohan R. Vulimiri, CEO and Chairman

