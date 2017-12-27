Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices

27.12.2017  |  CNW

A Merger of Equals – Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2017 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Services will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices:  

Agrium Inc. (TSX:AGU) and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (TSX:POT) have announced the completion of a merger of equals to form a new company to be called Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). The S&P Dow Jones Indices treatment of this transaction for S&P/TSX indices will be as follows (all changes are effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2, 2018):

  • Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. will be deemed to be the company that goes forward as Nutrien Ltd.
  • Agrium Inc. will be removed from all S&P/TSX indices where it is a constituent prior to the open of trading on January 2, 2018.
  • The outstanding shares of Potash Corporation will be consolidated on a 0.4-for-1 basis. Following this consolidation, the number of shares of Nutrien Ltd. will be increased to reflect the shares issued in exchange for Agrium Inc.
  • Open Text Corporation (TSX:OTEX) will be removed from the S&P/TSX Completion Index and added to the S&P/TSX 60, 60 Capped and 60 Equal Weight Indices to replace Agrium Inc.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.



Contact
S&P Dow Jones Indices, index_services@spglobal.com; Tony North, Director, Canadian Index Operations, Toronto, Ontario, (+1) 416 507 3204, tony.north@spglobal.com; David Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee, New York, USA, (+1) 212 438 3907, david.blitzer@spglobal.com
