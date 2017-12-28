Longford Resources/American Manganese Joint Venture to Proceed on Hazelton High Grade Cobalt Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc., (TSX.V:AMY; Pink Sheets: AMYZF; Frankfurt: 2AM) (“AMI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Longford Resources (“Longford”), having successfully completed due diligence on the high-grade Hazelton Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project at New Hazelton, British Columbia, Canada will exercise its right to earn an initial 60% interest in the Project from AMI.

Highlights

–ª Longford satisfactorily completed due diligence on the high-grade Hazelton Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada

–ª The Hazelton Project includes 3 historic mines:

ï¿® Victoria Mine - Where metal grades averaged 123.4 g/t gold and 2.8% cobalt

ï¿® Rocher Deboule Mine - Where metal grades averaged 5.9% copper and 2.9 g/t gold

ï¿® Highland Boy Mine - Where metal grades averaged 7.0% copper and 1.8 g/t gold

Longford believes there is considerable exploration upside at the Project, and having completed the due diligence to its satisfaction, it has:

Paid AMI (CDN)$10,000; and Issued AMI 50,000 shares in Longford to maintain its right to earn an initial 60% interest in the Project. To achieve this Longford is required to: Expend (CDN)$2,000,000 on the Project over 4 years; with annual option payments of (CDN)$10,000 and 50,000 shares due to AMI annually over the next 4 years.

According to AMI CEO Larry W. Reaugh, “commencing next summer, Longford will be advancing the Hazelton high grade prospects especially for cobalt/copper/gold in the field with a solid four-year plan. The Longford agreement allows AMI to realize value from its Hazelton holdings, while allowing the Company to maintain its core focus on our promising battery materials recycling work, and extend our patented process to the recovery of additional rare metals and minerals.”

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc.. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production or recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries. Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become and industry leader in the recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries having cathode chemistries such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company’s July 27, 2017 press release for further details).

The company has updated their PowerPoint which can be viewed here.

