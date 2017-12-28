Manitou Gold Closes Private Placement

SUDBURY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 28, 2017) -

Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MTU) (the "Company" or "Manitou") is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which the Company issued 5,209,965 "flow-through" common shares at a price of $0.15 per share to raise gross proceeds of approximately $780,000. In connection with the completion of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 233,333 broker warrants, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.15 per share for a period of two years, and paid a cash commission and expenses to certain finders assisting in the Offering. All of the securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 29, 2018. Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Ontario projects.

