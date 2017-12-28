Latin American Minerals Announces Closing of Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Units

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2017) - Latin American Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LAT) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement through the issuance 1,333,334 units ("Units") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "Offering"). The aggregate gross proceeds raised pursuant to the Offering was $2,250,000 through the issuance of an aggregate of 30,000,000 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.10 per Common Share. The proceeds of the offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the completion of the third tranche of the Offering, a certain eligible person (the "Finder") was paid a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finder and issued 49,066 non-transferable broker warrants ("Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Unit for a period of five (5) years from the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.075 per Unit.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About the Company

Latin American Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration and gold mining company which holds its core gold projects in Paraguay. The Company is currently expanding its Independencia Mine gold processing plant to encompass vat-leach gold recovery from mineralization extracted in open pit bulk mining activities at its fully permitted mining concession.

Management has identified exploration targets at Independencia Mine, and six new gold zones on the Company's adjacent exploration claims, for drill testing. This property package comprises the Company's 15,020 hectare Paso Yobai gold project.

For more information, please contact:

Mathew Wilson, President & CEO

Toronto: (1-416) 643-7630



E-mail: information@latinamericanminerals.com

Website: www.latinamericanminerals.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please visit our website at www.latinamericanminerals.com or email us at information@latinamericanminerals.com.

