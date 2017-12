Khalkos Exploration Inc. : Closing of a $250,000 private placement

MONTREAL, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXPLORATION KHALKOS INC. (the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:KAS), whose name will soon be changed to “Pershimex Resources Corporation”, is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement announced on December 7, 2017, for subscriptions totaling $ 250,000. The private placement consists of the issuance of 2,500,000 common shares at a price of $ 0.10 per share and 2,500,000 warrants. Each warrant will entitle the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Corporation at a price of $ 0.15 per share for a period of 18 months. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a mandatory hold period of four months plus one day on resale.



This investment will be used for the Corporation's working capital and will enable it to continue its drilling work on the Courville property.

