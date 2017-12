Brigadier Announces Resignation

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brigadier Gold Ltd. ("Brigadier" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BRG.H) announces that it has received the resignation of Herb Kokotow as a member of the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Kokotow for his service to the Company.



For further information, please contact Grant Hall, President and CEO at (520) 668-4101.

