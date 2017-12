Azimut closes a $1.55 million Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Symbol: AZM.TSX Venture

LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 28, 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut") (TSXV: AZM) announces the closing of a non-brokered flow-through private placement of $1,550,000. The placement consists of 3,100,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.50 per share.

Proceeds from this placement will be used by Azimut to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses for exploration programs on its mineral properties, including the Eleonore South JV Property.

The securities issued under this financing will be subject to a hold period of four months from the closing date. No commissions or finder's fees have been paid in respect of this financing.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut is a mineral exploration company whose core business is centred on target generation and concurrent partnership development. Targeting is performed using a pioneering proprietary approach to Big Data analytics, enhanced by extensive exploration know-how.

Azimut holds a strategic position for gold and base metals in Quebec, including one of the largest exploration portfolios in the James Bay region (21 properties covering 4,135 claims or 2,116 km2).

www.azimut-exploration.com

