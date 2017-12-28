MBMI Files Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBMI Resources Inc. ("MBMI" or the "Company") (NEX:MBR.H) announces that it has filed its unaudited interim financial statements for the three months period ended October 31, 2017 ("Financial Statements"), and the related management's discussion and analysis of those financial statements ("MD&A"). Copies of the Financial Statements and MD&A can be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of MBMI Resources Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from MBMI’s plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by MBMI with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. MBMI Resources Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For further information relating to the Company or this release, please refer to MBMI's website at www.mbmiresources.com or contact Joseph Chan by telephone at +1(647)299-9203 or by email at mbmi@mail.com.

