Clean Commodities Corp. Announces LEI Number

VANCOUVER, Dec. 29, 2017 /CNW/ - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE)(FRANKFURT: A2ALYM)("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that the Corporation has been assigned the Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI") number of 549300BF0O2QQKKYFZ35.

The European Union has adopted regulations that require use of the LEI as a barcode equivalent aimed at pinpointing systemic risks.

About the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) number is a 20-digit alphanumeric code. It is an internationally standardized and globally valid identifier for financial market participants. Its purpose is to clearly and unequivocally identify contracting parties (e.g., companies, banks and investment funds). It is used to comply with a variety of financial reporting requirements. The Deutsche B?rse Group has stated that "the LEI will clearly assist the regulatory authorities in monitoring and analysing threats to the stability of the financial markets, (but) it can also be utilised by counterparties internally for risk management purposes."

Clean Commodities meets the requirement for all companies listed on German Stock Exchanges (e.g. the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) to have an LEI number in place prior to January 3, 2018.

Pursuant to the Deutsche B?rse Group website, the LEI number will affect most aspects of the securities markets in Europe, including trading, clearing, settlement, custody, collateral and liquidity management, market data and indices. (See http://deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/regulation/regulatorytopics/legal-entity-identifier).

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSXV:CLE) is an exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets including lithium and uranium projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

Signed,

Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Clean Commodities Corp.