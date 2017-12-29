International Lithium Announces $1,000,000 Private Placement of Units

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2017) - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that it will conduct a private placement of up to 5,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 CAD, which may include non-arm's length parties, including TNR Gold Corp. and directors of the Company. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date of issue, at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital purposes. All private placement securities will be restricted from trading for a period of four months from closing.

The proposed issuance of private placement securities to non-arms' length parties also constitutes a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Because the Company's shares trade only on the TSXV, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101.

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp. has a significant portfolio of projects, strong management, robust financial support, and a strategic partner and keystone investor, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. ("Ganfeng"), a leading China-based lithium product manufacturer.

The Company's primary focus is the strategic stake in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project located within the renowned South American "Lithium Belt" that is the host to the vast majority of global lithium resources, reserves and production. The Mariana project strategically encompasses an entire mineral rich evaporite basin, totaling 160 square kilometres that ranks as one of the more prospective salars or 'salt lakes' in the region. Current ownership of the project is through a joint venture company, Litio Minera Argentina S. A. ("Litio"), a private company registered in Argentina. As a result of the December 2017 settlement agreement, ownership of Litio will be revised to 82.754% by Mariana Lithium Co. Ltd. ("MLC"), and 17.246% by ILC in early 2018. In addition, ILC has an option to acquire 10% in the Mariana project through a back-in right.

Complementing the Company's lithium brine project in Argentina are three rare metals pegmatite properties in Canada known as the Mavis, Raleigh, and Forgan projects, and the Avalonia project in Ireland, which encompasses an extensive 50km-long pegmatite belt. The Avalonia project is under option to strategic partner Ganfeng, who currently owns 55% of the project. The Mavis and Raleigh projects are under option to strategic partner Pioneer Resources Ltd. (ASX: PIO) pursuant to which Pioneer can acquire up to a 51% interest in the projects.

The Mavis, Raleigh and Forgan projects together form the basis of the Company's Upper Canada Lithium Pool designated to focus on acquiring numerous prospects with previously reported high concentrations of lithium in close proximity to existing infrastructure.

With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in vehicle propulsion technologies and portable electronics, lithium is paramount to tomorrow's "green-tech", sustainable economy. By positioning itself with solid strategic partners and acquiring high quality assets for the Energy rEVolution supply chain, ILC aims to be the partner of choice for investors in green-tech and to continue to build value for its shareholders.

