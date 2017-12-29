IMPACT Silver Announces the Resignation of Tiffany Dang the Chief Financial Officer of the Company

Trading Symbol: "IPT: TSX.V"

VANCOUVER, Dec. 29, 2017 /CNW/ - Impact Silver Corp. ("IMPACT" or "the Company") announces that Tiffany Dang, CPA, CA, its Chief Financial Officer, is resigning effective December 31, 2017.

On behalf of the Board we would like to thank Tiffany for her valuable service to the Company and wish her the best in her future endeavours.

On behalf of the Directors of Impact Silver Corp.,

"Frederick W. Davidson"

President & CEO

