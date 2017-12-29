Trifecta Gold Ltd. Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX-V:TG) (“Trifecta”) announces the closing of its $300,000 private placement announced December 8, 2017. The private placement consisted of the sale of 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, each unit consisting of one common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 until December 21, 2019.



All of the securities issued pursuant to the private placement, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the share purchase warrants disclosed herein, will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring on April 22, 2018.

Trifecta paid cash finders’ fees totaling $2,100 in connection with the closing, divided between Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Chippingham Financial Group, each of Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian precious metal exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of attractive exploration projects in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions.

