Currie Rose Resources Closes Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV:CUI) (“Currie Rose” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed the second and final tranche of the Private Placement previously announced on September 15 and October 17, 2017. The Company has issued 4,250,000 units at $0.05 for total proceeds in this tranche of $212,500. Each unit consists of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant. The final closing of this placement was delayed by the unfortunate and too early passing of the Company’s Chairman and former CEO, Harold Smith. A total of 11,650,480 units have now been issued for gross proceeds of $582,524.

The Company is actively pursuing several new project opportunities in Canada and the United States and hopes to confirm the terms of a new acquisition in the near term.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

