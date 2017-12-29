Mrs. Loza-Sawiris Files Early Warning Report

CAIRO, Dec. 29, 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - Mrs. Yousriya Loza-Sawiris (Mrs. Loza-Sawiris) announces that today all of the issued and outstanding shares of Marchmont Limited (Marchmont), the holding company of La Mancha Holding S.à r.l. (La Mancha), were transferred to her for no consideration as part of a reorganization that has been carried out by the Sawiris family for family estate and financial planning purposes. Mrs. Loza-Sawiris is the mother of Mr. Naguib Sawiris, Chairman of the Advisory Board of La Mancha Holding S.à r.l.

La Mancha currently owns 32,160,099 ordinary shares of Endeavour Mining Corporation (Endeavour) (TSX: EDV), representing approximately 30% of the issued and outstanding shares of Endeavour, whose head office is located at 27 Hospital Road, Georgetown, Grand Cayman KYI-9008. Prior to the date hereof, Mrs. Loza-Sawiris did not own any ordinary shares of Endeavour.

The shares in Endeavour are being indirectly held by Mrs. Loza-Sawiris for investment purposes and, through La Mancha or otherwise, Mrs. Loza-Sawiris may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Endeavour or dispose of all or a portion of the ordinary shares of Endeavour previously acquired or held.

An early warning report containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters will be filed under Endeavour's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

