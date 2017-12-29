Barkerville Announces Restricted Share Unit Grants

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:BGM) ("Barkerville" or the "Corporation") announces today that it has granted an aggregate total of 800,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs"), subject to regulatory approval, to certain eligible participants under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan. The full text of the Restricted Share Unit Plan is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The RSUs will vest immediately and convert into common shares ("Common Shares") of the Corporation at a fair market value of $0.75 per Common Share, being the closing price of the Common Shares on the date of the grant.

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Corporation is focused on developing its extensive land package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's mineral tenures cover 2,110 square kilometres along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing hard rock mines of the historic Barkerville Gold Mining Camp near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The QR Project, located approximately 110 kilometres by highway and all weather road from Wells was acquired by Barkerville in 2010 and boasts a fully permitted 900 tonne/day gold milling and tailings facility. Test mining of the Bonanza Ledge open pit was completed in March of 2015 with 91,489 tonnes of material milled producing 25,464 ounces of gold. The Corporation has completed several drilling and exploration programs over the past 20 years and has compiled this data with all historical information in order develop geologic models, which are assisting management in defining new deposits in the Cariboo Gold Project. An extensive drill program is currently underway with the goal of delineating additional high grade gold mineralization.

