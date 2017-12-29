Portofino Resources Inc. Grants Options

Vancouver, Dec. 29, 2017 - Portofino Resources Inc. (TSXV: POR) (FSE: POT) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that in compliance with the Company's Stock Option plan, the Board of Directors has granted 1,600,000 options exercisable for up to 5 years at $0.12 to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver, Canada based company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. The Company has recently executed agreements pursuant to several prospective lithium salar properties encompassing approx. 14,000 hectares in Catamarca, Argentina.

